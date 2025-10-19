India and WHO Launch Global Call for AI in Health Use Cases

Last Updated on October 19, 2025 12:06 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), today announced a global call for abstracts highlighting impactful and scalable applications of Artificial Intelligence in health systems.

In a statement,t the Ministry said that Shortlisted entries will be invited to contribute a chapter to the Casebook on AI Health use cases across the global south. It added that this Casebook will serve as a comprehensive reference for policymakers, innovators, and researchers seeking to replicate and scale successfully implemented AI solutions. The ministry informed that researchers, innovators, and institutions are invited to submit abstracts by 31st of this month