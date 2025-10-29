The Indian Awaaz

India and Nepal sign major agreements to boost power cooperation

Oct 29, 2025

Staff Reporter

India and Nepal today signed two major agreements to boost power cooperation and develop new cross-border transmission lines for enhanced regional energy trade and connectivity.

The agreements have been signed between India’s POWERGRID and the Nepal Electricity Authority. Both agreements cover the development of the Inaruwa in Nepal to New Purnea in India 400 kilovolt and Lamki, Dododhara in Nepal to Bareilly in India 400 kilovolt transmission systems. The agreement ceremony was held in the presence of Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal and Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Kulman Ghising in New Delhi.

