India and European Union are natural partners:PM Modi

Reiterates commitment to deepen bilateral engagement

NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India and the European Union, EU are natural partners. He also reiterated India’s commitment to deepening engagement with the bloc, particularly in the fields of climate change, and trade and economic relations.

Mr. Modi was interacting with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles, who called on him in New Delhi Friday.

The PM added that he is looking forward to a productive India-EU Summit in March this year. He also recalled his earlier interactions with the leadership of the European Commission and European Council.

Mr. Fontelles conveyed that the leadership of the European Union is keenly looking forward to hosting the next India-EU Summit in Brussels.

