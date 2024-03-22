FreeCurrencyRates.com

India and Bhutan Exchanged Several MoUs to Strengthen Partnership

Prime Minister narendra Modi has embarked on a state visit to Bhutan this morning. 

AMN / THIMPHU

India and Bhutan today exchanged several agreements of mutual interest to further strengthen their partnership. The documents were exchanged between India and Bhutan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan will give new boost to bilateral relationship by focusing on developmental partnership. India is currently engaged in capacity development of Bhutan and assisting several projects in the sectors including Hydroelectric, digitization, financial inclusion, health and education. India is providing support to various digital programmes like E-Business National Single Window, Bhutan Integrated Taxation System, Integrated Citizen Services, and Digital School to enable Bhutan becoming a smart, connected and inclusive society. Bhupendra Singh, Akashwani News, New Delhi.

The Prime Minister reached Paro this morning on a two day State Visit to Bhutan. He was warmly received by his Bhutan counterpart Tshering Tobgay at Paro airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.
During the visit, Prime Minister will have the audience with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Fourth King of Bhutan Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu tomorrow. The state-of-the-art hospital has been built with the assistance of India in Thimphu.

