In Bihar Amit Shah to attend political meeting

AMN / PATNA

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on visit to Bihar today. He will address a public meeting of the BJP this afternoon at Lalit Gram Karpoori Stadium in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district.

The political meeting is crucial in view of BJP’s poll preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party is organising several meetings and this is the sixth public meeting of Mr. Shah in Bihar this year. 

AIR Correspondent reports that in his second programme in Bihar Union Minister, Amit Shah will attend a function at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Jogbani in Araria which is located at the Indo-Nepal border. He will inaugurate the new residential buildings of the Land Port Authority of India near Jogbani, ICP which has been completed with the cost of around 17 crore rupees.

He will also inaugurate the residential premises for officials of the 56th battalion of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) at Bathnaha in Araria through video conference. In view of the visit of the Union Home Minister, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Janjharpur and Jogbani. Dharmendra Kumar Rai, Akashvani News Patna.

