Illingworth and Kettleborough to take charge of Cricket World Cup final  

 Harpal Singh Bedi

The ICC on Friday named English duo of Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough to be the on-field umpires for the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.


 This will be the second time Kettleborough would be in the middle for the showpiece occasion. The 50-year-old previously stood alongside Kumar Dharmasena in the 2015 final, which saw Australia overcome New Zealand at the MCG.


More than 93,000 spectators watched on that occasion and a three-figure crowd is expected as the host nation look to replicate the Indian team of 2011 and lift the World Cup on home soil.


On Sunday, the pair will be joined by Joel Wilson as third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney and match referee Andy Pycroft, all of whom were part of the officiating teams across the semi-finals.

Illingworth and Kettleborough, who were promoted to the ICC International List on the same day in November 2009, both acted as on-field umpires during this week’s semi-finals. Illingworth oversaw India’s victory over New Zealand, with Kettleborough in charge of Australia’s thrilling win against South Africa.
 Both  are previous winners of the David Shepherd Trophy, awarded to the ICC’s Umpire of the Year.


Kettleborough, who reached a century of ODIs as an umpire earlier in the tournament when Netherlands took on Sri Lanka, took home the prize in three consecutive years between 2013 and 2015 and Illingworth added his name to the illustrious list in 2019 and 2022.

