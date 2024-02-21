इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2024 09:29:03      انڈین آواز
IDF Soldier Killed, Two Wounded in Heavy Fighting in Northern Gaza

Large-Scale Raid Targets Hamas in Gaza City

WEB DESK

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said today that one soldier was killed and two others were seriously wounded as heavy fighting flared again in northern Gaza. The IDF confirmed that it had launched a new large-scale raid on Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood, killing Hamas operatives and locating weapons in the process. The IDF said the Israeli Air Force and 215th Artillery Regiment carried out strikes against dozens of Hamas targets in Zeitoun, including observation posts, weapon depots, and tunnels.

According to the IDF, during the operation so far, dozens of Hamas operatives have been killed in clashes and in airstrikes. The military also said troops have also found weapons in homes in the area.

The operation in Zeitoun comes after the IDF said it had largely defeated Hamas in northern Gaza, withdrew its forces, and began to focus on smaller raids in designated areas.

Meanwhile, the IDF said  troops in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza city which has been the main focus of the recent offensive, are intensifying the fighting against Hamas.

