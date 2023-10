A record stand between Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway helped New Zealand to a big win in the #CWC23 opener

Ahmedabad

On the opening day of the ICC world cup, New Zealand beat England by 9 wickets at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad this evening. Earlier, England set a winning target of 283 runs before New Zealand. The Kiwis have achieved that target in 36.2 overs by losing 1 wicket.



Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.