ICC World Cup: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets at Dharmshala

In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets at HPCA stadium in Dharmshala tonight. India overhauled the 273 run target set by New Zealand in 48 overs losing six wickets. Virat Kohli scored an impressive 95 runs off 104 balls.



Earlier, sent into bat, New Zealand were all out for 273 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. For India, Mohammad Shami took 5 wickets for 54 runs.