इंडियन आवाज़     22 Oct 2023 11:40:45      انڈین آواز

ICC World Cup: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets at Dharmshala

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets at HPCA stadium in Dharmshala tonight. India overhauled the 273 run target set by New Zealand in 48 overs losing six wickets. Virat Kohli scored an impressive 95 runs off 104 balls.

Earlier, sent into bat, New Zealand were all out for 273 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. For India, Mohammad Shami took 5 wickets for 54 runs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فلسطین کیلئے بھارت کی انسانی ہمدردی کی بنیاد پر امداد مصر پہنچی اور اِسے ریڈ کریسنٹ کے سپرد کیا

فلسطین کے عوام کیلئے بھارت کی طرف سے انسانی ہمدردی کی بنیاد پ ...

اسرائیل-حماس جنگ شروع ہونے کے بعد سے انسانی ہمدردی کا امدادی سامان لے کر کچھ ٹرک غزہ میں داخل ہوئے

اسرائیل- حماس جنگ شروع ہونے کے بعد سے پہلی مرتبہ امدادی سامان ...

بحرانوں کے دوران اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی سرگرمیاں

عندلیب اختردنیا میں بعض انتہائی خطرناک جگہوں پر لوگوں کی بہت ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart