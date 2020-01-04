Hockey India shortlists 25 Probables for Senior Women National Camp

File photo

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Hockey India on Saturday shortlisted 25 Probables for the 17-day Senior Women National Camp to begin on 05 January at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus.

The players will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the Preparation Camp for their tour of New Zealand scheduled to take place later this month.

The eventful 2019, in which India qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the team also produce some outstanding performances across tournaments. It is now scheduled to begin the new year with a tour of New Zealand where they will be playing four matches against the World No. 6 side, along with one match against Great Britain.

The Coaching Camp will see a rejuvenated World No. 9 Indian Team prepare for their matches against New Zealand and Great Britain, a tour which will help the side in preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking ahead of the National Coaching Camp, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “We are all looking forward to an exciting 2020 and all the challenges that will come in the year. We start the National Coaching Camp with 25 players who have been selected to compete for the final 16 spots in the Olympic team. Because the group is smaller now, we can raise the quality of training even more in the upcoming 17 days before we head to New Zealand to play four matches against the hosts and one match against Great Britain.”

The Core Probables group includes Goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, and Nisha.

Among Midfielders, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sonika and Namita Toppo have received a call-up.

Forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi and Udita have made the National Camp.