Heavy Rains Batters Hyderabad; Flooded Roads, Power Cuts

Staff Reporter

Hyderabad witnessed a torrential downpour on Thursday evening, throwing life out of gear across several parts of the city. What began as light, scattered showers in the late afternoon quickly intensified into a heavy downpour that lasted for hours, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and power outages.

The northern and western parts of the city were among the worst affected. Areas such as Serilingampally, Miyapur, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, and RC Puram bore the brunt of the rainfall, while central and eastern localities including Uppal, Kapra, Musheerabad, Malkajgiri, and residential areas around Osmania University also reported severe inundation. Musheerabad recorded the highest rainfall at 184.5 mm, while over 20 localities across the city registered very heavy rainfall by the early hours of Saturday.

The incessant rains left several arterial roads and low-lying stretches submerged, forcing motorists to wade through knee-deep water. Traffic came to a standstill in major junctions, with commuters stranded for hours. Public transport, including buses, also experienced delays and diversions as routes became impassable.

Adding to the woes, power supply was disrupted in several neighbourhoods, particularly in flood-hit areas, as authorities cut electricity to avoid accidents. Many residents reported water entering their homes and basements, while shopkeepers in low-lying markets suffered losses due to water damage.

Emergency teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Disaster Response Force were pressed into service to clear clogged drains and pump out water from submerged roads. Officials also monitored vulnerable lake bunds and nalas to prevent breaches.

Meteorological officials have warned that more spells of heavy rain are likely in the coming days, urging citizens to exercise caution. They advised residents of low-lying areas to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during peak showers.

Friday’s downpour once again highlighted Hyderabad’s struggle with urban flooding, as drainage systems in several parts of the city failed to cope with the volume of water. Civic authorities said they are working on long-term measures, but admitted that immediate relief remains a challenge when such intense rainfall events occur within a short duration.