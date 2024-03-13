Heavy Industry Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey Launches Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy Industry Minister, Mahendra Nath Pandey launched the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Under this four-month Special scheme, the Government has allocated 500 crore rupees to support the two and three-wheeler segment of vehicle purchases. Talking to the media, Mr Pandey said that this incentive scheme will promote the goal of net zero carbon emission and e-Mobility.

On the sideline of this function, an MoU was also signed between the Ministry of Heavy Industry and the Indian Institute of Roorkee for the enhancement of competitiveness in the Indian capital goods sector and the establishment of a centre of excellence. This MoU will work towards automotive and allied research and technology innovation. The Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami also joined the function through a virtual medium.