Haryana government approves enhancing term insurance coverage for accredited media persons in state

The Haryana government has approved enhancing term insurance coverage for accredited media persons in the state from the existing 5 lakh rupees to 10 lakh rupees.

With this proactive decision, the state government will now bear the entire insurance premium, providing a substantial benefit to 1,038 accredited media professionals across the state.

In addition to the insurance coverage enhancement, the State government has also raised the monthly pension being given to eligible media persons from 10,000 rupees to 15,000 rupees.

Furthermore, the Haryana government has also approved the Haryana Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2023.