Gujarat: Over 550 illegal immigrants detained across Ahmedabad & Surat

AMN/ WEB DESK

More than 550 illegal immigrants were detained in massive crackdowns across Ahmedabad and Surat today. More than 450 immigrants, mainly from Bangladesh, who were allegedly residing illegally in Ahmedabad, were detained by the Police early this morning.

A combing operation was carried out by Ahmedabad Crime Branch, in coordination with teams from the Special Operations Group, Economic Offences Wing in different localities of the city in the wee hours today to identify and detain foreign nationals residing illegally. Ahmedabad Crime Branch Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal said, 457 infiltrators have been arrested, interrogation of all is going on, all will be deported.

Meanwhile, in a parallel operation in Surat, city police carried out a widespread search across six different police station areas — Udhana, Katargam, Mahidharpura, Pandesara, Salabatpur, and Limbayat– and detained over 100 Bangladeshi citizens. These individuals were reportedly living in the city for years, using fake documents and were engaged in various occupations.