Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: Over 550 illegal immigrants detained across Ahmedabad & Surat

Apr 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

More than 550 illegal immigrants were detained in massive crackdowns across Ahmedabad and Surat today. More than 450 immigrants, mainly from Bangladesh, who were allegedly residing illegally in Ahmedabad, were detained by the Police early this morning.

A combing operation was carried out by Ahmedabad Crime Branch, in coordination with teams from the Special Operations Group, Economic Offences Wing in different localities of the city in the wee hours today to identify and detain foreign nationals residing illegally. Ahmedabad Crime Branch Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal said, 457 infiltrators have been arrested, interrogation of all is going on, all will be deported.

Meanwhile, in a parallel operation in Surat, city police carried out a widespread search across six different police station areas — Udhana, Katargam, Mahidharpura, Pandesara, Salabatpur, and Limbayat– and detained over 100 Bangladeshi citizens. These individuals were reportedly living in the city for years, using fake documents and were engaged in various occupations.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

14 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Released from Sri Lankan Prisons Arrive in Chennai

Apr 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sikkim Landslides: Chungthang-Lachung Road Partially Cleared, Over 1000 Stranded Tourists Evacuated to Gangtok

Apr 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana CM Announces ₹50 Lakh Assistance, Govt Job for Family of Lt. Vinay Narwal Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Apr 26, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: Over 550 illegal immigrants detained across Ahmedabad & Surat

26 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

14 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Released from Sri Lankan Prisons Arrive in Chennai

26 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sikkim Landslides: Chungthang-Lachung Road Partially Cleared, Over 1000 Stranded Tourists Evacuated to Gangtok

26 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana CM Announces ₹50 Lakh Assistance, Govt Job for Family of Lt. Vinay Narwal Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

26 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!