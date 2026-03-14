Govt Warns Against Storing Petrol in Loose Containers; Tamil Nadu Pump Suspended

Last Updated on March 14, 2026 3:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued an advisory urging citizens not to store petrol or other fuels in loose or unsafe containers, warning that such practices pose serious safety risks.

In an official statement, the ministry clarified that petrol pumps across the country have adequate stocks of petrol and diesel, dismissing concerns about any shortage of fuel supplies.

The advisory came after authorities detected an incident at a retail fuel outlet in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where petrol was reportedly being dispensed into a loose container. Officials said the practice violates safety norms and could potentially lead to accidents.

Following the incident, authorities took immediate action and suspended the operations of the concerned petrol pump, while initiating further regulatory measures.

According to the ministry, storing petrol in unapproved containers can be extremely hazardous because fuel is highly flammable and volatile. Improper storage increases the risk of fire, explosions, and other safety hazards, particularly in residential areas.

The government has therefore advised consumers not to carry or store petrol, diesel, or any other fuel in loose or inappropriate containers. Citizens have been asked to follow prescribed safety standards while purchasing and transporting fuel.

The ministry has also directed all retail fuel outlets and dealers across the country to strictly adhere to established safety guidelines while dispensing fuel. Officials warned that any violation of these safety rules would invite strict action from regulatory authorities.

The advisory is part of the government’s broader effort to ensure public safety and maintain orderly fuel distribution across the country.

Authorities reiterated that fuel supply remains stable nationwide, and consumers should avoid panic buying or unsafe storage practices.

Energy experts say such warnings are important because even small quantities of improperly stored fuel can pose significant risks, especially during transportation or in densely populated residential neighbourhoods.

The ministry urged the public to cooperate with safety guidelines and report any irregularities at fuel stations to local authorities.