Govt Unveils New Financial Upgradation Plan For Over 2.56 Lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks

Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday (15th March 2024)  unveiled a new financial upgradation plan for over 2.56 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) in the Department of Posts.

The scheme offers three upgrades at 12, 24, and 36 years of service, boosting annual income by four Thousand 320 Rupees, five Thousand 520 Rupees and seven Thousand 200 Rupees. This is in addition to the existing compensation like the Time Related Continuity Allowance TRCA.

The plan aims to enhance service conditions and address stagnation concerns among GDSs who are instrumental to rural postal and financial services. Government says it aims to bolster the nation’s postal network for seamless service delivery in remote areas by empowering grassroots workers. 

