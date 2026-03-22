Govt pushes open schooling via NIOS to achieve 100% enrolment by 2030

Last Updated on March 22, 2026 2:04 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) under the Ministry of Education is set to strengthen the open schooling framework through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), as part of a nationwide effort to bring out-of-school children back into the education system and achieve a 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2030.

The move aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which envisions universal school participation from pre-school to secondary level. The push also forms part of the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Government data highlights the scale of the challenge. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023–24, nearly 2 crore children aged 14–18 years are currently out of school. Additionally, around 11 per cent of children in Classes 3 to 8 are not attending school, while over 50 lakh students fail board examinations each year.

Officials said open schooling offers a flexible pathway for children unable to attend regular schools due to economic, social or geographical barriers. The National Institute of Open Schooling, the world’s largest open schooling board, provides education through distance learning with flexible admissions, multiple exam attempts, and an on-demand examination system. Its certifications are recognised at par with other national and state boards.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry, in coordination with states and Union Territories, will launch a nationwide drive to identify and enrol out-of-school and dropout children. District-level survey data will be used to locate such students and bring them into the system.

To strengthen outreach, NIOS will roll out the “NIOS Mitra” programme — a technology-enabled initiative aimed at mobilising communities and facilitating enrolment. Trained facilitators will identify and counsel children, assist with admissions, and provide academic support, with a focus on marginalised groups including tribal, migrant, minority and economically weaker sections.

The government is also planning to expand infrastructure to improve access and delivery. With over 10,800 study and examination centres already operational, NIOS will work with states to establish at least one such centre in every block.

Key measures include designating PM SHRI schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and government senior secondary schools as NIOS study and examination centres. States will also be encouraged to use existing government school infrastructure for conducting NIOS examinations.

The Ministry said these steps are aimed at improving access, quality and standardisation in school education, while ensuring inclusive and flexible learning opportunities for all.