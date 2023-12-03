इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2023 02:49:07      انڈین آواز

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Published On: By
AMN / WEB DESK

Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the National Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024 to strengthen the promotion and development of Rural Tourism in the country.

The Ministry said, government has launched the comprehensive National Strategy and Roadmap for the Development of Rural Tourism in India, along with the National Strategy for the Promotion of Rural Homestays. It has initiated the implementation of the National strategies in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management.
 
To foster collaboration and create a conducive environment for the growth of Rural Tourism, the Ministry has actively engaged with industry stakeholders, NGOs and local communities through these competitions. The Ministry said, the competitions aim to develop healthy competitiveness among the villages and the rural homestays to identify and reward outstanding contributions to Rural Tourism. The applications for the competitions are open till 31st of this month.
 
The earlier version of the National Best Tourism Village Competition 2023 recognized 35 villages all over the country in Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories. 

