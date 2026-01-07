The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt invites public feedback on Draft Pesticides Management Bill 2025

Jan 7, 2026

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 10:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A R DAS

The government has invited public feedback on the Draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025. Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has prepared the draft Bill in alignment with current requirements. It is intended to replace the present Insecticides Act, 1968 and the Insecticides Rules, 1971.

The revised Bill incorporates provisions such as transparency and traceability to ensure better services to farmers, thereby promoting ease of living. Provisions have also been made for compounding of offences, with enhanced penalties to act as a deterrent, to be defined by State-level authorities. 

Amendments have been introduced to strengthen administrative control and management of pesticides, striking a balance between ease of life and ease of doing business. This Bill also provides for mandatory accreditation of testing laboratories, ensuring that only quality pesticides are available to farmers.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan to resume soon

Jan 8, 2026
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s existence cannot be imagined without 1971 war: Tarique Rahman

Jan 8, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Vedanta Patron Anil Agarwal Mourns Death of Son Agnivesh, 49

Jan 7, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan to resume soon

8 January 2026 2:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s existence cannot be imagined without 1971 war: Tarique Rahman

8 January 2026 2:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

वेदांता समूह के संरक्षक अनिल अग्रवाल के पुत्र अग्निवेश (49) का अमेरिका में निधन

7 January 2026 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Vedanta Patron Anil Agarwal Mourns Death of Son Agnivesh, 49

7 January 2026 11:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments