Govt invites public feedback on Draft Pesticides Management Bill 2025

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 10:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A R DAS

The government has invited public feedback on the Draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025. Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has prepared the draft Bill in alignment with current requirements. It is intended to replace the present Insecticides Act, 1968 and the Insecticides Rules, 1971.

The revised Bill incorporates provisions such as transparency and traceability to ensure better services to farmers, thereby promoting ease of living. Provisions have also been made for compounding of offences, with enhanced penalties to act as a deterrent, to be defined by State-level authorities.

Amendments have been introduced to strengthen administrative control and management of pesticides, striking a balance between ease of life and ease of doing business. This Bill also provides for mandatory accreditation of testing laboratories, ensuring that only quality pesticides are available to farmers.