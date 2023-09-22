Govt increases ex-gratia relief in train accidents by 10 times

BY VINIT WAHI

Government has revised the amount of ex-gratia relief paid to the dependents of deceased and injured passengers involved in Train Accidents and Untoward Incidents. Ministry of Railways said that as per revision, an amount of 5 lakh rupees will be given to the kin of the deceased person and 2,50,000 rupees in case of Grievous Injury. An amount of 50,000 rupees will be paid in case of simple injury. However, this ex-gratia will be given only if Railways is found prima facie liable.

The Ministry further added that in case of any untoward incident, an ex-gratia of 1,50,000 rupees will be provided for death cases; 50,000 rupees for Grievous Injury, and 5,000 rupees for Simple Injury. Railways Ministry said additional ex-gratia relief for 30 days will also be provided to hospitalized passengers under the Grievously Injured category. The Ministry said that maximum amount of upto 50,000 rupees will be paid in cash as an immediate relief for taking care of initial expenses.