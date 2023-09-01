Govt forms committee headed by Ex President Kovind to explore possibility of one nation, one election

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of one nation, one election. Speaking to media in Jaipur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, there is no need to get nervous as there will be discussions at different levels before it gets implemented. The Minister highlighted that the elections for Lok Sabha and State assemblies were conducted simultaneously till 1967.

Mr. Joshi is in Jaipur to hold discussions and arrangements on Parivartan Yatra from Saturday. Meanwhile, BJP President J P Nadda today met the former President Ram Nath Kovind at his residence in New Delhi