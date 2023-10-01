Govt extends tenure of CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta till June 2024

The Union government has extended the tenure of Nitin Gupta, the incumbent chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), till June 30, 2024. A notification in this regard was issued today.

The nine-month extension for Gupta came on the day when he was scheduled to retire and demit office. As per the Centre’s notification, his service period has been extended “on a contract basis”.

The government order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the reappointment of Gupta as the CBDT Chairman.