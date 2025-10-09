Govt Dismisses Rumours of Ban on Dextromethorphan Cough Syrups

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 12:12 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Government has dismissed a video being circulated on social media in which it was said that the the government has banned ‘Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide’ cough syrups. The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau has termed the claim as misleading.

It added that The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has banned a few fixed-dose combinations containing ‘Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide’, particularly those combined with antihistamines and decongestants-primarily restricting their use in children and mandating not for children below 4 years.

PIB has urged people to beware and suggested to always verify information through official sources.