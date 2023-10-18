इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2023 08:02:23      انڈین آواز

Govt approves 4% hike in DA for central govt employees

Published On:

Staff Reporter

Union Government has hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by four percentage points from 42 per cent to 46 per cent for central govt employees and pensioners. Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, 48 lakh 67 thousand Central Government Employees and around 68 lakh pensioners will benefit from this decision.
 
This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be 12 thousand 857 crore rupees per annum.

