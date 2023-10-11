इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 09:37:18      انڈین آواز

Government approves establishment of Mera Yuva Bharat for development of youth

Published On:

BY VINIT WAHI

The government has approved the establishment of an autonomous body Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) for development of youth and youth-led development.

It will provide equitable access to youth to actualize their aspirations and build Viksit Bharat. Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the  Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that there are nearly 40 crore youth in the country who are in the age group of 15-29 years.

He said, it will serve as an overarching enabling mechanism powered by technology for youth development. Mr Thakur said, it seeks to harness the immense youth energy for nation-building by enabling youth to act as Yuva Setu between government and citizens.
 
The Minister said, this Mera Yuva Bharat will be dedicated to the nation on 31st October, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. 

