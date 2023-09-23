इंडियन आवाज़     23 Sep 2023 03:39:51      انڈین آواز

Global attention to Rohingya’s needs is rapidly diminishing: Sheikh Hasina

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW YYRK

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday admitted that global attention to Rohingya’s needs is rapidly diminishing. This is evident in the increasing funding gaps in the humanitarian response plan. 

Sheikh Hasina was speaking in New York at the 78th United Nations General Assembly High-Level Side Event titled “Have they forgotten us?”, reports UNB.

The Bangladesh PM said that the Rohingya issue has now reached a point of stagnation. Not a single displaced Rohingya has been able to return to their homes in Myanmar in the last six years. 

Mrs. Hasina said that the Rohingya’s prolonged presence in Bangladesh is not only pushing them further into hopelessness; it is also making the situation in Bangladesh precarious. The host community has become a victim of their own generosity,” she said.

Aside from that, she mentioned that the prolonged presence of the Rohingyas has entailed grave social, economic, and security repercussions for Bangladesh and neighbouring countries. 

She mentioned that all have a responsibility to redress their victimisation in a comprehensive manner. Humanitarian assistance is important for their sustenance, but it is not enough. 

“We need to ensure that they are able to return to their homes in Myanmar and pursue a life of dignity and certainty,” she stated.

And for that, she said, “we need to address the problem at its root, which lies in Myanmar.” “They need protection and opportunities in their own country so that they do not have to flee from their homes.”

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh hosting over a million displaced Rohingya for a long period of time has never been an option. 

“Bangladesh is a small country with a high density of population. As one of the worst victims of global warming and sea level rise, we are already overburdened by the increasing number of climate-induced internally displaced persons,” she said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اسرائیل سعودی عرب تاریخی امن معاہدہ طے پانے کے قریب: نیتن یاہو

UN NEWS اسرائیل کے وزیراعظم بنجمن نیتن یاہو نے کہا ہے کہ آج دن ...

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی، نئی عمارت میں شروع ہوگئی ہے

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی آج خصوصی اجلاس کے دوسرے دن، نئی عمارت ...

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart