GJEPC welcomes elimination of import duties on Indian gem & jewellery products under India-EU FTA

Jan 28, 2026

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council has welcomed the elimination of import duties on Indian gem and jewellery products under the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. With the removal of the current 2-4% duties on precious jewellery, the deal is likely to unleash huge export potential with the 27-member EU bloc.

In a statement, GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for securing the ‘mother of all trade deals’. Stating that the India-EU FTA will supercharge market diversification for the gem and jewellery industry, Mr Bhansali said zero-duty access to the world’s largest consumer market will empower export hubs in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal to ramp up shipments of precious jewellery, silver, and imitation jewellery while capitalising on India’s renowned design prowess. 

