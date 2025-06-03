Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Garden Reach to Build India’s First Polar Research Vessel in Strategic Pact with Norway

Jun 3, 2025
Last Updated on: 4 June 2025 12:06 AM
India to build first-ever indigenous Polar Research Vessel with Norwegian firm

AMN

Oslo, Norway – Marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime and scientific journey, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway’s leading maritime technology firm Kongsberg, to indigenously construct India’s first-ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

The landmark MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, during his official visit to Oslo. The development signals India’s growing commitment to sustainable ocean exploration, scientific innovation, and climate research.

The MoU was signed today in presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in Oslo, Norway.


Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sonowal said, this MoU is a beacon of hope and progress, signalling India’s unwavering commitment to scientific advancement and sustainable development. The vessel will be equipped with the latest scientific equipment, enable researchers to explore the oceans’ depths, study marine ecosystems, and unlock new insights into our planet’s past, present, and future.


Mr. Sonowal participated in ministerial’s discussion on shipping and ocean business and reaffirmed India’s vision of MAHASAGAR ensuring Growth for All.

The Polar Research Vessel will be outfitted with cutting-edge scientific instrumentation, empowering Indian researchers to:

  • Explore deep-sea ecosystems,
  • Conduct climate and biodiversity studies, and
  • Decode historical patterns embedded in the polar ice and ocean floors.

The project will place India in an elite global club of nations with indigenous capability to design and build advanced research ships suited for polar expeditions.

During his visit, Mr. Sonowal also took part in high-level ministerial discussions on shipping and blue economy, where he reiterated India’s strategic maritime vision — “MAHASAGAR: Growth for All in the Ocean Economy.”

This partnership not only strengthens Indo-Norwegian ties in the maritime sector but also underscores India’s emergence as a key stakeholder in polar research, sustainability, and ocean diplomacy.

Click to listen highlighted text!