G20 Summit in New Delhi will be remembered for its outcome to deal with burning issues: Jaishankar

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said that the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be remembered for its outcome and the solutions, concepts, and actions that are relevant to deal with the current burning issues.

Responding to a question over reports that the Russian and Chinese Presidents are not coming to attend the G20 Summit, the Minister said, rather than focusing on which countries chose to come at what level, the real issue is what position do they take when they come. The Minister was speaking at DD Dialogue event in New Delhi today.

On the inclusion of African Union in the G20 forum during India’s G20 Presidency, Dr. Jaishankar expressed confidence that this will happen at the Summit.