French Police disperses Pro-Palestine rally in Paris

French police used teargas and water cannon to break up a banned rally in support of the Palestinian people in Paris, as President Emmanuel Macron urged the French to remain united and refrain from bringing the Israel-Hamas conflict home. France had earlier banned pro-Palestinian protests, saying they were likely to create disturbances to public order.

In a TV address, Mr Macron said, those who confuse the Palestinian cause with the justification of terrorism are making a moral, political and strategic mistake. Since the Hamas cross-border attack from Gaza on Saturday, French police have reportedly arrested more than 20 people in dozens of antisemitic acts. France is home to Europe’s largest Muslim and Jewish communities.