Foreign investors pulled out 31,575 crore rupees from Indian equity markets in the first two weeks of April, amid rising global market volatility triggered by the ongoing tariff war. According to the depositories data, Foreign Portfolio Investors, or FPIs, also withdrew 6,960 crore rupees from the Indian debt markets between April 1 and April 11, taking the total withdrawal from Indian capital markets to 38,535 crore rupees during the period under review.

