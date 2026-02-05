Four Stars of Destiny: Pain in the Neck?

Last Updated on February 5, 2026 9:36 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Devsagar Singh / New Delhi

The Lok Sabha’s refusal to allow Rahul Gandhi to read out excerpts of an article on yet-to-be published memoir of ex army chief Gen. M.M.Naravane has inflicted more damage to the ruling party and PM Modi leaving their image makers distraught. Though the ruling disallowing Rahul Gandhi came from the Speaker quoting relevant parliamentary rules, the floor managers of the BJP could have intervened to save the situation. Now, not only the intended excerpts are out in the public domain, they are dominating social media space for the past two days. Now Rahul Even displayed the book in public. Even the “historic” India-US trade deal has come under shadow of Rahul’s “expose” .

The Congress leader claimed that the PM compromised over the trade deal on account of “pressures” hurting interests of small and marginal farmers, leaving the BJP scurrying for defence.

Rahul Gandhi simply attempted to read out passages from an article published in a magazine. As Leader of Opposition, the least he deserved was an attention in the House and protection from the Chair. Instead, he was shouted out amid protests from the treasury benches. Gandhi was left with little option but to spill the beans outside.

In the heat of the moment, the real gainer seemed to be the publishers of the book Four Stars of Destiny and , of course, the author Gen Naravane. In accordance with the prevailing rules, the publisher has given the manuscript to the Ministry of Defence for clearance almost two years ago. It is still waiting for the green signal. It is to the General’s credit that he has not spoken a word on the delay beyond saying that the matter was between the publisher and the Ministry of Defence.

No wonder, the inquisitive media went beyond boundary and discovered excerpts of the book. The enterprising journalist/writer in the magazine must be given all kudos , no matter how embarrassed the government is over the issue.

Going by the Caravan (which published the article), the book gives a graphic account of the Indian Army-PLA standoff in eastern Ladakh following the Galwan valley incident in 2020 which left 22 Indian Army soldiers dead. The standoff continued for almost two years putting the two mighty neibours under extreme tension. It is during this period that General Naravane served the Indian Army as its Chief.

The Parliament, now in session, may not have done through the topic yet. The Lok Sabha saw three adjournments yesterday leading to suspension of eight Congress members. The issue will likely resurface in another form—possibly as demand for a discussion over India-China affairs. Recently, there has been a thaw over the relations between the two countries with India beginning to slowly open its market and the latter responding in equal measure.

As for Rahul Gandhi, he could have won the first round according to his party and followers while the Government may have took the beating. The jury is still out, though.