Former US President Donald Trump pleads not guilty in his Georgia election fraud case

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in his Georgia election fraud case, waiving the right to appear in court next week. Mr Trump is among 19 people charged with a conspiracy to overturn the US state’s 2020 vote results.

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, describing the case as politically motivated. In total, Mr Trump faces 13 felony counts – including racketeering – for allegedly pressuring Georgia officials to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

In a court document filed on Thursday, Mr Trump said, he fully understands the nature of the allegations and his right to appear in court. Mr Trump, the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has appeared at each of his three previous arraignments.

