Former AP Chief Chandrababu Naidu files bail petition

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who was arrested yesterday in connection with corruption allegations in AP Skill Development scam has been produced before the Anti corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada early this morning. A custody petition was filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and a bail petition by lawyers representing Mr. Naidu.

The allegations against Mr. Naidu and others involved in the case include manipulating contracts, misappropriating public money, and orchestrating a fraudulent scheme under the guise of skill development corporation.

The project in question had a total cost of 3,356 crore rupees, with the government contributing 10 percent, while Siemens committed to 90 percent of the funding.