FOREIGN PARLIAMENTARIANS CALL ON LOK SABHA SPEAKER ON THE OCCASION OF NXT CONCLAVE

Last Updated on March 13, 2026 10:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

New Delhi, 13 March 2026: A delegation of parliamentarians from over 30 countries, attending the NXT Conclave 2026 being in New Delhi, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla at Parliament House today. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Birla expressed happiness at hosting the public representatives and other dignitaries from various democracies at the historic Parliament House and highlighted the importance of global parliamentary dialogue.

Shri Birla commended Shri Kartikeya Sharma, MP, Rajya Sabha, for spearheading the NXT 2026 Conclave initiative, which is emerging as an important platform for policy discussions, innovation, and international cooperation. Shri Birla noted that the Conclave brings together parliamentarians, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the world to deliberate on contemporary global challenges and opportunities.

Highlighting India’s democratic heritage, Shri Birla noted that India, as the world’s largest democracy, is often referred to as the “Mother of Democracy,” reflecting the country’s long tradition of dialogue, consensus, and participatory decision-making. Shri Birla highlighted that the Parliament of India represents the aspirations and diversity of 1.4 billion citizens, where policies are shaped through debate and dialogue among diverse perspectives.

Shri Birla also underlined India’s progress in inclusive development, digital innovation, and good governance over the past decade. He noted that technology-driven governance, direct benefit transfer mechanisms, and digital platforms have significantly strengthened transparency and accountability in public administration.

Shri Birla highlighted India’s focus on leveraging emerging technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance transparency and efficiency in parliamentary processes through initiatives such as Digital Sansad, improved parliamentary research systems, and modern information platforms.

Reaffirming the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the Speaker stated that the Indian Parliament has recently constituted over 60 Parliamentary Friendship Groups to strengthen engagement and cooperation with legislatures around the world.

Shri Birla encouraged greater exchange of knowledge, ideas, and experiences among parliamentarians to strengthen democratic institutions globally. He expressed confidence that the deliberations at the NXT Conclave 2026 will further strengthen democratic cooperation, mutual understanding, and partnerships among nations.

NXT Conclave 2026, being held in New Delhi, brings together parliamentarians, policymakers, industry leaders, and global thought leaders to deliberate on emerging challenges and opportunities in governance, technology, and international cooperation.