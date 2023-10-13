इंडियन आवाज़     13 Oct 2023 10:27:37      انڈین آواز

FMCBGs adopts Communiqué at fourth & final G20 FMCBG meeting in Marrakech, Morocco

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) have adopted a Communiqué at the fourth and final G20 FMCBG meeting in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Communiqué draws guidance from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and also draws significantly from the consensus that was reached at the Leaders’ Summit. The meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under the Indian Presidency is taking place on the 12th and 13th of October 2023 in Morocco, on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Annual Meetings. 

The FMCBG Communiqué has welcomed the Report of the G20 Independent Expert Group on Strengthening multilateral development banks. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors have noted the need for transformative changes required in multilateral development banks’ vision, operating models and financing capacities.

The FMCBGs also adopted the G20 Roadmap on crypto assets. This detailed and action-oriented roadmap will help coordinate global policy as well as develop mitigating strategies and regulations on crypto assets.

