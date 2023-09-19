इंडियन आवाज़     20 Sep 2023 12:44:22      انڈین آواز

FM Sitharaman launches key initiatives for farmers

says India owes great indebtedness to farmers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that India owes great indebtedness to its farmers. During the launch of Kisan Rin Portal, Ghar Ghar Kisan Credit Card, and the Weather Information Network Data Systems in New Delhi, she said, during Covid lockdown, it was rural India, the farming community, and the agricultural sector that kept the country going. Ms Sitharaman said they ensured food safety for the country and rural India gave comfort to the economy. She said that this portal will provide real-time information on how many people are benefited from the services. The Minister also ensured the support of banks to make this initiative a success.
 
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said, every year the Central government supports the KCC initiative with approximately 20 lakh crore rupees. He said, Kisan Rin Portal will bring transparency and fast-paced financial aid to farmers.
 
The Kisan Rin Portal is a digital platform that offers a comprehensive view of farmer data, loan disbursement specifics, interest subvention claims, and efficient agriculture credit.
 
The Ghar Ghar Kisan Credit Card campaign aims to achieve universal financial inclusion, ensuring that every farmer has unhindered access to credit facilities.
 
The Weather Information Network Data Systems (WINDS) leverages advanced weather data analytics to provide stakeholders with actionable insights on weather.

