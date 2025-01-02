FM Sitharaman chairs seventh Pre-Budget Consultation with stakeholders

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the seventh Pre-Budget Consultation with stakeholders from the financial sector and capital markets in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26 in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by the Union Finance Secretary, Secretary DIPAM, Secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs and Chief Economic Adviser.

Earlier Ms. Sitharaman had chaired the Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories, Industry representatives, health and education sectors, various farmer associations and leading agricultural economists. The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 is expected to be presented in Parliament on the 1st of February this year. This will mark Finance Minister Sitharaman’s eighth consecutive Budget presentation.