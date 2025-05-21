Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

May 21, 2025
First of 7 all-party delegations on Operation Sindoor to visit 4 nations

AMN

The first all-party delegation out of the seven set up for India’s diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor abroad will depart today for four countries. The delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will embark for UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone today.

Two delegations led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will leave tomorrow. While Sanjay Jha led a delegation that will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore, Kanimozhi led a delegation that will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia. The multi-party delegations will project the country’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, with India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri yesterday briefed the members of the three delegations at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Shrikant Shinde said that his delegation was briefed about past terror attacks in India and how Pakistan has been promoting cross-border terrorism in the country.

