Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Finance Ministry introduces one-time switch facility from UPS to NPS

Aug 26, 2025
Union Finance Ministry introduces one-time switch facility from UPS to NPS

BY ADITYA RAJ DAS

Union Finance Ministry has introduced a one-time one-way switch facility from the newly introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to the National Pension System (NPS). According to an official notification, this facility is available to UPS subscribers up to one year before their superannuation or three months before voluntary retirement.

Employees facing dismissal, removal, or disciplinary action will not be eligible. Once the switch is exercised, employees will no longer be entitled to UPS benefits, including assured payouts. The government’s 4 per cent differential contribution will be added to the individual’s NPS corpus at the time of exit. This move is aimed at streamlining pension benefits and providing flexibility while reinforcing NPS as a long-term retirement solution. From April 1, 2025, the government has introduced UPS as an option under the National Pension System for central government employees.

UPS will provide assured payouts to the employees. Around 31,555 central government employees have opted for the Unified Pension Scheme till July 20, and the last date to enrol under the scheme is September 30. UPS has been introduced as an option under NPS for the employees of the Central government who are covered under the NPS.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Highlights Robust Macroeconomic Fundamentals at FIBAC 2025

Aug 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED Nabs Fugitive Amit Ashok Thepade in ₹117 Crore Canara Bank Fraud

Aug 25, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Atal Pension Yojana Crosses 8.11 Crore Subscribers, Adds 1.17 Crore in FY 2024-25

Aug 25, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrested and remanded on charges of corruption

26 August 2025 11:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukrainian President thanked PM Modi for his warm wishes on Ukraine’s Independence Day

26 August 2025 11:44 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tragic Helicopter Crash in England Claims Three Lives During Training Flight

26 August 2025 11:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US imposes an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India

26 August 2025 11:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!