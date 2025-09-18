Final Trade Sep 18: Sensex, Nifty End Higher; SBI, BEL Among Top Gainers

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 8:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / BIZ DESK

Benchmark domestic equity indices ended Thursday’s trade on a firm note, extending their early gains. The Sensex climbed 313 points to close at 82,694, while the Nifty advanced 91 points to settle at 25,330.

The broader market also reflected positive momentum. The BSE Mid-Cap index gained nearly 0.2%, while the Small-Cap index moved up by 0.5%. Market breadth was healthy, with 2,408 stocks advancing, 1,746 declining, and 174 remaining unchanged.

Within the Sensex pack, 20 out of 30 companies ended in the green. State Bank of India (SBI) led the rally with a 3% surge, followed by Bharat Electronics Limited, which rose 2.4%, and Kotak Bank, which gained 1.4%. On the flip side, Bajaj Financial Services and Titan slipped almost 1% each, while ITC shed 0.9% and Tata Steel dipped 0.4%.

Sector-Wise Performance

Top Gainers Capital Goods : Rose nearly 1%, driven by strong institutional buying. Bankex : Added over 0.7%, supported by heavyweights like SBI and Kotak Bank. Industrials : Gained 0.7%, reflecting optimism in infrastructure-linked counters. Information Technology (IT) : Increased by 0.7%, aided by strength in large-cap IT stocks.

Top Laggards Metal : Declined 0.5% amid weak global commodity cues. Telecommunication : Lost over 0.4% due to profit booking in leading telecom names. Utilities : Fell 0.3%, reflecting subdued investor sentiment in the sector.

