Final Trade Sep-1: Markets Rally on Strong GDP Data; IT and Auto Lead the Surge

The Sensex closed at 80,364.49, up 554.84 points (0.70%)

Domestic equity benchmarks started the week on a positive note, as investors cheered India’s Q1 FY26 GDP growth of 7.8%, which surpassed expectations and reinforced confidence in the economy’s resilience amid global uncertainties. Sentiment was further buoyed by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) joint condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, with analysts noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm stance on cross-border terrorism at the global stage.

Benchmark Performance

The Sensex closed at 80,364.49, up 554.84 points (0.70%), after touching an intra-day high of 80,406.84. The index opened flat at 79,828.99 against the previous close of 79,809.65, before gaining momentum in the latter half of the session.

The Nifty 50 ended at 24,625.05, adding 198.20 points (0.81%), supported by heavy buying across IT and Auto counters.

Sector-Wise Highlights

Auto : The clear outperformer of the day, Nifty Auto surged 2.80% (699 points) on strong demand expectations and GST rationalisation hopes. Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors posted robust gains, reflecting optimism in discretionary consumption.

: The clear outperformer of the day, on strong demand expectations and GST rationalisation hopes. and posted robust gains, reflecting optimism in discretionary consumption. Information Technology (IT) : Nifty IT advanced 1.59% (559.40 points) , led by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HCL Tech . Analysts cited improving global deal pipelines and investor rotation into defensives.

: , led by . Analysts cited improving global deal pipelines and investor rotation into defensives. Banking & Financial Services : Nifty Bank gained 0.65% (346 points) , with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance among the top performers. Nifty Financial Services rose 0.69% (175.80 points) , reflecting resilience in credit growth and retail demand.

: , with among the top performers. , reflecting resilience in credit growth and retail demand. Consumer Durables & Paints : Optimism in discretionary consumption lifted Asian Paints and Trent , backed by expectations of GST rate restructuring.

: Optimism in discretionary consumption lifted and , backed by expectations of GST rate restructuring. Metals & Cement : Tata Steel and Ultratech Cement extended gains amid optimism on infrastructure spending.

: and extended gains amid optimism on infrastructure spending. Power & Energy: NTPC and PowerGrid closed higher, reflecting investor appetite for stable, regulated businesses in a volatile global environment.

Market Breadth

Broader markets outpaced benchmarks, with strong buying in small and mid-cap counters:

Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 1.97% (1,098 points) .

jumped . Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 1.57% (271.10 points) .

rose . Nifty 100 climbed 0.91% (228 points).

Top Gainers & Losers

Gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Trent, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, BEL, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, ICICI Bank, TCS, and HCL Tech.

Losers were limited, with Sun Pharma, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever slipping amid profit-booking in defensives.

Analysts believe the rally reflects both domestic economic resilience and optimism around policy continuity. “Expectations of GST rationalisation at the upcoming council meeting are strengthening demand outlook, especially for Auto and Consumer segments,” said market experts.

With global uncertainties persisting, investors may continue rotating into growth-sensitive sectors like Auto, IT, and Infrastructure, while defensives could remain under pressure.