Final Trade Oct 3: Sensex, Nifty End Higher for Second Day; Metals, PSU Banks Lead

Indian DOMESTIC benchmarks extended their winning streak on Friday, closing higher for the second straight session as investors cheered the Reserve Bank of India’s policy stance. Positive market sentiment helped both frontline indices end in the green despite mixed sectoral trends.

At the close, the BSE Sensex gained 223.86 points (0.28%) to finish at 81,207.17, while the NSE Nifty50 added 57.95 points (0.23%) to end at 24,894.25.

Top Gainers & Drags

On the Sensex, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank led the rally. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards, capping market gains.

Sectoral Performance

Metals: Nifty Metal index surged over 1%, supported by buying in steel and non-ferrous counters, driven by firm global commodity prices.

PSU Banks: The PSU Bank index climbed more than 1%, reflecting strong investor confidence in the sector after stable credit growth trends.

Consumer Durables: Stocks in the consumer durables basket also advanced over 1%, on expectations of robust festive demand.

Realty: The Nifty Realty index slipped 0.12%, as profit-taking weighed on select property developers after recent gains.

Healthcare: The Nifty Healthcare index declined 0.22%, with pharma majors under mild pressure.

Broader Market Action

The broader market outperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty MidCap 100 rose 0.83%, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 gained 0.69%, reflecting strong retail and institutional interest in mid- and small-cap stocks.

Market analysts believe investor focus will remain on corporate earnings season, due to begin shortly, along with global cues on interest rates and crude oil prices. “The RBI’s policy reassurance has boosted confidence, but stock-specific action will dominate in the near term,” a senior market strategist noted.