Final Trade Oct 14: Sensex, Nifty Snap Early Gains; All Sectoral Indices in Red

Oct 14, 2025

Last Updated on October 14, 2025 9:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BIZ DESK

Domestic equity benchmarks ended Tuesday’s session in the red, reversing early gains amid widespread selling pressure across sectors. The BSE Sensex declined 297 points to close at 82,029, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 82 points to settle at 25,145, both down over 0.3%.

Broader Market Snapshot
BSE MidCap Index: Fell 0.75%

BSE SmallCap Index: Dropped 0.89%

Market breadth remained weak, with 2,870 stocks declining, 1,337 advancing, and 127 remaining unchanged.

Sensex Movers
Out of the 30 Sensex constituents, 23 ended lower, led by:

Bajaj Finance: −1.8%

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL): −1.8%

Tata Steel: −1.7%

Top gainers included:

Tech Mahindra: +1.2%

ICICI Bank: +0.4%

Power Grid Corp: +0.3%

Sectoral Performance at BSE
All 21 sectoral indices closed in negative territory, reflecting broad-based weakness. Key sectoral laggards:

Sector % Change
Telecommunication −1.4%
Consumer Durables −1.1%
Oil & Gas −1.0%
Capital Goods −0.9%
Realty −0.8%
Metals −0.7%

Market Sentiment
The sell-off was driven by:

Profit-booking after recent highs

Cautious sentiment ahead of Q2 earnings

Global cues and concerns over interest rate outlook

Despite resilience in select IT and banking stocks, the overall tone remained bearish, with investors trimming positions across the board.

