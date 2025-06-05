Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June-5: Sensex Surges 444 Pts; Nifty 24,750 as Broad-Based Rally Lifts Markets

Jun 5, 2025

AMN / BIZ DESK

— Benchmark Indian equity indices extended their winning streak on Thursday, mirroring upbeat global sentiment and broad-based buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex climbed 444 points (0.55%) to close at a fresh high of 81,442, while the Nifty 50 advanced 131 points (0.53%) to settle at 24,751, supported by gains in banking, energy, and realty stocks.

🔹 Mid & Small-Caps Join the Rally

The broader market participated in the uptrend, with the BSE MidCap index rising 0.39% and the SmallCap index climbing 0.65%, signaling strong investor appetite across market segments.

🔝 Top Gainers and Laggards on Sensex

Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in the green. Key performers included:

  • Eternal: +4.50%
  • PowerGrid: +1.96%
  • ICICI Bank: +1.65%
  • Reliance Industries: +1.37%

On the downside:

  • IndusInd Bank: -1.41%
  • Axis Bank: -1.06%
  • Bajaj Finserv: -0.63%
  • Bajaj Finance: -0.57%

🏦 Sectoral Pulse: 19 of 21 Sectors Close Higher

Out of 21 sectoral indices on the BSE, 19 ended in green, showing strong market breadth:

  • Realty: +1.79%
  • Services: +1.09%
  • Healthcare: +0.88%

Sectors that bucked the trend included:

  • Auto: -0.05%
  • Oil & Gas: -0.02%

📊 Market Breadth Positive; Over 70 Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs

  • BSE Advance-Decline Ratio: 2,257 advances vs 1,725 declines
  • NSE Highlights: 72 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, while 21 touched 52-week lows

🌏 Global Cues Boost Sentiment

The rally was also in sync with gains in major Asian markets, as investor confidence was buoyed by hopes of a softer interest rate stance by global central banks and easing geopolitical tensi

Sensex today, Nifty today, Indian stock market, Sensex record high, top gainers, BSE, NSE, realty stocks, market rally June 2025, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Reliance share price, mid-cap rally India

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Defies Global FDI Slump, Trails Only China and Brazil in Attracting Capital – World Bank

Jun 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June 16: Markets Rebound Sharply; Sensex Jumps 678 Points, Nifty Nears 25,000

Jun 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Calm Before the Storm? India’s Inflation Eases, But Oil and Conflict May Upend Outlook

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!