Final Trade June-5: Sensex Surges 444 Pts; Nifty 24,750 as Broad-Based Rally Lifts Markets

— Benchmark Indian equity indices extended their winning streak on Thursday, mirroring upbeat global sentiment and broad-based buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex climbed 444 points (0.55%) to close at a fresh high of 81,442, while the Nifty 50 advanced 131 points (0.53%) to settle at 24,751, supported by gains in banking, energy, and realty stocks.

🔹 Mid & Small-Caps Join the Rally

The broader market participated in the uptrend, with the BSE MidCap index rising 0.39% and the SmallCap index climbing 0.65%, signaling strong investor appetite across market segments.

🔝 Top Gainers and Laggards on Sensex

Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in the green. Key performers included:

Eternal : +4.50%

: +4.50% PowerGrid : +1.96%

: +1.96% ICICI Bank : +1.65%

: +1.65% Reliance Industries: +1.37%

On the downside:

IndusInd Bank : -1.41%

: -1.41% Axis Bank : -1.06%

: -1.06% Bajaj Finserv : -0.63%

: -0.63% Bajaj Finance: -0.57%

🏦 Sectoral Pulse: 19 of 21 Sectors Close Higher

Out of 21 sectoral indices on the BSE, 19 ended in green, showing strong market breadth:

Realty : +1.79%

: +1.79% Services : +1.09%

: +1.09% Healthcare: +0.88%

Sectors that bucked the trend included:

Auto : -0.05%

: -0.05% Oil & Gas: -0.02%

📊 Market Breadth Positive; Over 70 Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs

BSE Advance-Decline Ratio : 2,257 advances vs 1,725 declines

: 2,257 advances vs 1,725 declines NSE Highlights: 72 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, while 21 touched 52-week lows

🌏 Global Cues Boost Sentiment

The rally was also in sync with gains in major Asian markets, as investor confidence was buoyed by hopes of a softer interest rate stance by global central banks and easing geopolitical tensi

