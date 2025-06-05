Final Trade June-5: Sensex Surges 444 Pts; Nifty 24,750 as Broad-Based Rally Lifts Markets

AMN / BIZ DESK
— Benchmark Indian equity indices extended their winning streak on Thursday, mirroring upbeat global sentiment and broad-based buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex climbed 444 points (0.55%) to close at a fresh high of 81,442, while the Nifty 50 advanced 131 points (0.53%) to settle at 24,751, supported by gains in banking, energy, and realty stocks.
🔹 Mid & Small-Caps Join the Rally
The broader market participated in the uptrend, with the BSE MidCap index rising 0.39% and the SmallCap index climbing 0.65%, signaling strong investor appetite across market segments.
🔝 Top Gainers and Laggards on Sensex
Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in the green. Key performers included:
- Eternal: +4.50%
- PowerGrid: +1.96%
- ICICI Bank: +1.65%
- Reliance Industries: +1.37%
On the downside:
- IndusInd Bank: -1.41%
- Axis Bank: -1.06%
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.63%
- Bajaj Finance: -0.57%
🏦 Sectoral Pulse: 19 of 21 Sectors Close Higher
Out of 21 sectoral indices on the BSE, 19 ended in green, showing strong market breadth:
- Realty: +1.79%
- Services: +1.09%
- Healthcare: +0.88%
Sectors that bucked the trend included:
- Auto: -0.05%
- Oil & Gas: -0.02%
📊 Market Breadth Positive; Over 70 Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs
- BSE Advance-Decline Ratio: 2,257 advances vs 1,725 declines
- NSE Highlights: 72 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, while 21 touched 52-week lows
🌏 Global Cues Boost Sentiment
The rally was also in sync with gains in major Asian markets, as investor confidence was buoyed by hopes of a softer interest rate stance by global central banks and easing geopolitical tensi