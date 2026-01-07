The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 7: Markets Slip for Third Day, IT and Jewellery Shine Amid Choppy Trade

Jan 7, 2026

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 10:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Despite short-term softness, analysts maintain a bullish positional trend. Nifty is expected to consolidate between 26,000–26,370 before attempting a move towards 26,500–26,800, with 26,050–26,100 acting as strong support.

AMN / BIZ DESK

Indian equities extended their losing streak for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, though a late rebound helped indices trim intraday losses. The Nifty 50 fell 37.95 points (0.14%) to 26,140.75, while the Sensex shed 102.20 points (0.12%) to close at 84,961.14, recovering from a low of 84,617. Analysts noted a tug-of-war between bulls and bears, with the Nifty defending the crucial 26,100 support zone after an 86-point recovery in the final hour.

Sector-wise Performance

Information Technology (IT):

  • Nifty IT index surged 2.4%, emerging as the day’s star performer.
  • Gains led by HCL Technologies (+2.36%), Wipro (+1.79%), and Tech Mahindra (+1.76%).

Consumer Durables & Jewellery:

  • Titan Company jumped 3.94% to ₹4,273.90 on strong Q3 updates.
  • Jewellery counters rallied: Senco Gold and Kalyan Jewellers rose 4–11%.
  • Nifty Consumer Durables index gained 1.85%.

Pharmaceuticals:

  • Sector rose 0.5%, though Cipla plunged 4.28% to ₹1,465.30, marking the sharpest decline among Nifty constituents.

Automobiles:

  • Nifty Auto index slipped 0.8% after recent gains.
  • Maruti Suzuki fell 2.81%, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles dropped 1.60%.

Financials & Banking:

  • Nifty Bank index eased 0.21% to 59,990.85.
  • Nifty Financial Services index declined 0.33%.
  • Jio Financial Services bucked the trend, rising 1.73%.

Broader Markets:

  • Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.45%, Smallcap 100 rose 0.39%.
  • Market breadth remained marginally positive with more advances than declines.

Currency & Commodities

  • Rupee appreciated 29 paise to 89.88 against the US dollar, its strongest single-session gain since mid-December, aided by RBI intervention.
  • Lower crude oil prices provided relief to import-heavy economies like India.

Outlook

Despite short-term softness, analysts maintain a bullish positional trend. Nifty is expected to consolidate between 26,000–26,370 before attempting a move towards 26,500–26,800, with 26,050–26,100 acting as strong support.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan to resume soon

Jan 8, 2026
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s existence cannot be imagined without 1971 war: Tarique Rahman

Jan 8, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Vedanta Patron Anil Agarwal Mourns Death of Son Agnivesh, 49

Jan 7, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan to resume soon

8 January 2026 2:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s existence cannot be imagined without 1971 war: Tarique Rahman

8 January 2026 2:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

वेदांता समूह के संरक्षक अनिल अग्रवाल के पुत्र अग्निवेश (49) का अमेरिका में निधन

7 January 2026 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Vedanta Patron Anil Agarwal Mourns Death of Son Agnivesh, 49

7 January 2026 11:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments