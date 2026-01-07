Final Trade Jan 7: Markets Slip for Third Day, IT and Jewellery Shine Amid Choppy Trade

Last Updated on January 7, 2026 10:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Indian equities extended their losing streak for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, though a late rebound helped indices trim intraday losses. The Nifty 50 fell 37.95 points (0.14%) to 26,140.75, while the Sensex shed 102.20 points (0.12%) to close at 84,961.14, recovering from a low of 84,617. Analysts noted a tug-of-war between bulls and bears, with the Nifty defending the crucial 26,100 support zone after an 86-point recovery in the final hour.

Sector-wise Performance

Information Technology (IT):

Nifty IT index surged 2.4%, emerging as the day’s star performer.

Gains led by HCL Technologies (+2.36%), Wipro (+1.79%), and Tech Mahindra (+1.76%).

Consumer Durables & Jewellery:

Titan Company jumped 3.94% to ₹4,273.90 on strong Q3 updates.

Jewellery counters rallied: Senco Gold and Kalyan Jewellers rose 4–11%.

Nifty Consumer Durables index gained 1.85%.

Pharmaceuticals:

Sector rose 0.5%, though Cipla plunged 4.28% to ₹1,465.30, marking the sharpest decline among Nifty constituents.

Automobiles:

Nifty Auto index slipped 0.8% after recent gains.

Maruti Suzuki fell 2.81%, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles dropped 1.60%.

Financials & Banking:

Nifty Bank index eased 0.21% to 59,990.85.

Nifty Financial Services index declined 0.33%.

Jio Financial Services bucked the trend, rising 1.73%.

Broader Markets:

Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.45%, Smallcap 100 rose 0.39%.

Market breadth remained marginally positive with more advances than declines.

Currency & Commodities

Rupee appreciated 29 paise to 89.88 against the US dollar, its strongest single-session gain since mid-December, aided by RBI intervention.

Lower crude oil prices provided relief to import-heavy economies like India.

Outlook

Despite short-term softness, analysts maintain a bullish positional trend. Nifty is expected to consolidate between 26,000–26,370 before attempting a move towards 26,500–26,800, with 26,050–26,100 acting as strong support.