CIB arrests Chairman Jivan Kumar Gurung of Platinum College in connection with smuggling of 14kg gold

AMN

A team of the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal (CIB) today arrested Jeewan Kumar Gurung, Chairperson of Platinum College based in Kathmandu in connection with a gold smuggling case. CIB Spokesperson and Superintendent of Police (SP) Hobindra Bogati informed Gurung was arrested from Samakhusi. During the investigation, it was found that he was the mastermind of the smuggling of 14 kg of gold from Dubai. The police have caught him today and he will be handed to the Office of Customs.

Earlier in January 2024, the Tribhuvan International Airport Customs Office had filed a case of organised crime against 10 people for their role in the 14-kilogram gold smuggling case. The customs office has claimed at the Kathmandu District Court that this crime cost the state Rs 1.4 billion.

On December 7, 2023, Chandra Ghale, who was coming from Dubai to Kathmandu on a flight of Flydubai, brought 14 kilograms of gold hidden inside his jacket.