Fault in tracks likely cause for derailment of North East Express: Preliminary probe

AMN / WEB DESK

Preliminary probe into derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar in which four people were killed and several injured suggests fault in tracks could be the possible cause of accident, sources said on Thursday citing a preliminary investigation report.

The report, signed by six railway officials including the driver of the ill-fated train, stated, “It seems that derailment occurred due to fault in tracks.” It estimated the cost of damage due to the accident at more than Rs 52 crore.

Four people died and over 100 injured in the incident, 30 are said to be in critical condition. The injured have been admitted to AIIMS, Patna, and different hospitals of the capital city. All the deceased have been identified by Railway Police.

Railways have announced ex-gratia of 10 Lakh rupees each for the next of kin of the deceased and a help of 50 thousand rupees each for the treatment of passengers who sustained injuries.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also announced an ex gratia of 4 Lakh rupees each for dependents of deceased in the accident. Mr Kumar said the state government will bear the cost of treatment of all injured.







Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the derailment of a few coaches of the North East Express in Bihar. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, the authorities are providing all possible assistance to all those affected. He prayed for a quick recovery of the injured.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that he is ‘disheartened’ and ‘extremely sad’ at the death of four people in the train accident. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said, he is heartbroken by this tragic incident. The Chief Minister has directed the government officials to make arrangements for proper treatment of those injured in the accident and has prayed for their speedy recovery.



Deputy Chief Minister cum Health Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said hospitals in Patna have been kept on high alert in view of the accident.



The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of Eastern Zone will conduct the probe related to the rail accident.



Eastern Central Railway CPRO Birendra Kumar told Akashvani News that restoration work for the normalcy of train traffic is underway on war footing. He said total of 23 bogies had been derailed during the incident.



The CPRO said all major trains of New Delhi-Patna-Howrah route have been diverted. Several passengers and express trains have been cancelled in view of the incident. Five trains including Patna -Puri Special have been cancelled. The train services on New Delhi-Patna-Howrah rail section are underway via diverted routes of Deendayal Upadhyaya-Gaya-Patna and Deendayal Upadhyaya-Sasaram-Patna rail section.