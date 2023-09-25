Farooq of Kashmir, a political biography of Dr Farooq Abdullah

Staff Reporter

Fingerprint! Publishing has released a book, Farooq of Kashmir, a riveting political biography of Dr Farooq Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the leader of the National Conference. Written by veteran journalists Ashwini Bhatnagar and R.C. Ganjoo, the book provides a fascinating insight into the life and times of one of the most flamboyant and controversial politicians in India.

Farooq of Kashmir traces the journey of Dr Abdullah from his childhood to his rise as a popular leader of Kashmir, who inherited the legacy of his father, Sheikh Abdullah, the founder of the National Conference and the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The book also explores the challenges and dilemmas that Dr Abdullah faced as a politician who had to balance his loyalty to his people, his party, and his country amid the turbulent and complex situation in Kashmir.

The book reveals many unknown aspects of Dr Abdullah’s personality, such as his love for sports as well as his shrewd and dramatic posturing in the political arena. The book also highlights his relations with various national and international leaders, such as Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Benazir Bhutto.

Farooq of Kashmir is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand the history and politics of Kashmir, as well as the role and relevance of Dr Abdullah in the current scenario. The book is based on extensive research and interviews with Dr Abdullah himself, as well as his family members, friends, colleagues, rivals, and critics.

Sharing their expression in penning down this great biography piece, authors Ashwini Bhatnagar and R.C. Ganjoo said, “We have reported J&K politics since 1990, and were direct witnesses to scores of events that shaped the political history of Kashmir, including the rise of terrorism and its bloody aftermath. But whatever the turmoil, political or otherwise, the one indispensable constant was Dr Farooq Abdullah. We were intrigued by his quicksilver politics; and decided to put our field notes together to construct a full narrative of Farooq Abdullah’s public life that wasn’t hagiographical in style and substance. Our book therefore is a dispassionate, but engaging, chronicle of his person and his politics over the last 45 years or so.”

Commenting at the release of the book, Shantanu Duttagupta, Executive Publisher, Fingerprint Publishing and Prakash Books said, “In Farooq of Kashmir, we delve deep into the enigmatic tapestry of a political maestro who balanced high-stakes politics while illustrating that the corridors of power can resonate with both ambition and allure.”

Ashwini Bhatnagar is an experienced journalist who has held editorial leadership positions in the country’s top newspapers like The Times of India, The Tribune, Sunday Mail, The Pioneer, and has actively reported in Jammu and Kashmir since 1988. He has also written 18 books so far, mostly biographies. The Lotus Years: Political Life in India in the Time of Rajiv Gandhi was nominated for the Best Non-Fiction Book of the Year Award at TataLit Live 2020. Six of his books have also been acquired for on-screen adaptations.

R.C. Ganjoo is a veteran surveyor of terrorism and politics in J&K, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and Pakistan since 1980, as a correspondent for All India Radio first and then for The Week magazine, Sunday Mail, ANI, etc. Audio-visual rights to two of his books have been acquired by film producers. He is also a documentary filmmaker.

