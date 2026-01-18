EU oppose Trump’s Greenland takeover plans and tariff threats

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 5:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

European Union leaders have opposed the US President Donald Trump’s Greenland takeover plans and tariff threats, with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola saying the EU supports Denmark and Greenland, emphasising that the island’s sovereignty cannot be changed by tariffs and the measures against NATO allies announced today will not help in ensuring security in the Arctic.

Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland from 1st of next month which could later rise to 25 percent, unless Greenland is sold to the US.

It prompted the EU to pause the ratification process of the EU-US trade deal announced back in July 2025.

Meanwhile, protesters in Greenland and Denmark demonstrated against Trump’s plans, calling for Greenland citizens to determine their own future.

Thousands gathered in cities including Copenhagen, Aarhus, Aalborg, and Odense to show solidarity.