The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU oppose Trump’s Greenland takeover plans and tariff threats

Jan 18, 2026

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 5:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

European Union leaders have opposed the US President Donald Trump’s Greenland takeover plans and tariff threats, with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola saying the EU supports Denmark and Greenland, emphasising that the island’s sovereignty cannot be changed by tariffs and the measures against NATO allies announced today will not help in ensuring security in the Arctic.

Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland from 1st of next month which could later rise to 25 percent, unless Greenland is sold to the US.

It prompted the EU to pause the ratification process of the EU-US trade deal announced back in July 2025.

Meanwhile, protesters in Greenland and Denmark demonstrated against Trump’s plans, calling for Greenland citizens to determine their own future.

Thousands gathered in cities including Copenhagen, Aarhus, Aalborg, and Odense to show solidarity.

Related Post

AMN ARTICLES BUSINESS AWAAZ

A Decade of Start-Up India: Between Promise and Reality

Jan 18, 2026
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Stage 4 of GRAP imposed in Delhi NCR as AQI crosses 400

Jan 18, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s power companies register record profit of in 2024-25

Jan 18, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU oppose Trump’s Greenland takeover plans and tariff threats

18 January 2026 5:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

عالمی سطح پر روزگار کی صورتحال مستحکم، مگر باعزت نوکریاں نایاب

18 January 2026 5:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

اسٹارٹ اپ انڈیا کے دس سال: خواب، دعوے اور زمینی حقیقت

18 January 2026 5:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

स्टार्ट-अप इंडिया के दस साल: सपनों की उड़ान, सुरक्षा का अभाव

18 January 2026 5:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments